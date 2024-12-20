Jaipur, India

In India's Jaipur, a tragic collision between a chemical-laden truck and an LPG gas tanker on Friday (Dec 20) morning claimed the lives of at least seven people and injured over 35 others.

A CCTV video of the tragic accident is going viral on social media. It shows the collision triggering a massive explosion and fire engulfing the area in flames. Watch it here:

Condolences pour in

Indian President Droupadi Murmu, taking to X, expressed her grief over the collision and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of many people due to a road accident in Jaipur is very painful. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to their families! I pray that the injured get well soon," she posted on X in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement on X expressed his condolences and said that he talked to BJP's Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and sought updates of the incident.

"The road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp ji in this regard. The local administration is working to provide immediate treatment to the injured. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

How it happened?

At around 5:44 AM near Delhi Public School on the highway, the LPG tanker, travelling from Ajmer toward Jaipur while making a U-turn toward Ajmer, collided with a truck coming from Jaipur. The resulting impact triggered a gas leak which spread over a 200-metre radius before igniting into a massive fireball.

While seven people, including one unidentified woman and two men, have been confirmed dead, another 35, some with burns covering up to 70 per cent of their bodies, have been admitted to nearby SMS Hospital.