India: Woman cuts off power supply of Bihar village to meet boyfriend, ‘irked’ people get them married

Love knows no bounds. This adage is especially true for this woman from India’s eastern Bihar state who would cut off the electricity supply of her village just so that she could meet her lover in the dark, without attracting the judgemental gaze of the villagers.

The matter came to light, quite literally, when the couple was caught red-handed by the villagers at their usual meeting spot, following which the boy was beaten black and blue.

The incident took place in Bettiah village, West Champaran district, Bihar.

The villagers were not angry with the couple’s secret rendezvous, rather they were troubled by the “manufactured” outage they had to endure every night.

“Preeti used to cut off the electricity of the village every night due to which many thefts were reported in the village. We were troubled by that girl," a villager, Govinda Chaudhary, told India Today TV.

The villagers also complained frequently to the electricity department, but their concerns fell on deaf ears.

Frustrated with frequent power cuts, the villagers decided to take the matter into their own hands.

One fateful night, expecting another power cut, the villagers stood guard. When the lights went off, they came outside to find the culprit. It is then they caught Rajkumar and Preeti together, and thrashed the boy.

But the matter turned serious quite drastically when Rajkumar decided to bring his whole gang to start off a major scuffle.

But after a few hours, the villagers decided to get Preeti and Rajkumar married. Their wedding took place at a nearby temple following proper rituals.

