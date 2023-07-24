Watch: Delhi traffic cop suspended after he fines S.Korean $61 without receipt

A Delhi traffic police constable has been suspended after he fined a South Korean man $61 (Rs 5,000) for violating a traffic rule without giving a receipt. The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media showed the constable Mahesh Chand taking the fine from the man, who is a YouTuber named FITVELY, but did not provide any receipt. "Sir wrong carriageway. Pay a fine of Rs 5,000 cash," Chand said.

As the YouTuber started counting the money, the constable said, "Not Rs 500, but Rs 5,000." The video was captured on the FITVELY's dashboard camera. The South Korean uploaded the video on his channel. Many Indian viewers on YouTube condemned the constable's actions and apologised to FITVELY.

"As an Indian citizen, Apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. That corrupt police officer has been suspended. No justification can reverse this," a viewer (@DheerajMadhurajan) commented.

Here's a look at what happened:

Delhi Traffic Police takes cognizance of matter, suspends cop

As the video went viral on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police took cognizance of the matter and suspended Mahesh Chand. "Taking cognizance of the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," the police shared the update on microblogging platform X, which was earlier known as Twitter.

However, Twitteratis demanded that the constable should be dismissed and that fine collection should be monitored

