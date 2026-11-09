/India willing to help establish food corridors, says Zelenskyy after talks with PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation on Monday (Nov 9), with both leaders reaffirming the need for dialogue to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict while focusing on practical steps to protect food shipments. According to the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments in the ongoing conflict. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s “human-centric approach” and reiterated New Delhi’s consistent position that the conflict “must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.” He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution. The leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Zelenskyy, in a statement on social media, said he had briefed Modi on the latest diplomatic developments. He noted that Ukraine is actively preparing for upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi and said Ukraine had “always taken a constructive approach,” adding that “Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate.” He recalled that Modi had repeatedly told the Russian leader that “now is the time to end the war, not to continue it.”

Food security featured prominently. Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed “Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea.” He stated that “India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors,” and that Ukraine was counting on these efforts to continue.



The conversation comes against the backdrop of India’s three-part framework aimed at limited de-escalation. The proposal calls for a halt to attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure; measures to ensure the uninterrupted movement of grain and energy shipments through Black Sea ports; and an end to strikes on merchant vessels, civilian crews and maritime trade routes.



The shipping element is of particular interest to India. Attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea have repeatedly put Indian seafarers at risk; Indian authorities have condemned such incidents and called for their cessation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has previously described India’s initiative as the “most comprehensive” among proposals received from India, the United States, Türkiye and Egypt.



The war, now in its fifth year, continues to disrupt global grain supplies. The Black Sea remains a critical export route for both Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products. Upcoming technical-level talks involving Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives are scheduled in Abu Dhabi this week, which Zelenskyy referenced during the call with Indian PM.