/'India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist': PM Modi condemns Pahalgam attack, warns terror backers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 14) strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed stringent action against terrorists and their backers, saying India would pursue them wherever they hide.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani on the eve of Independence Day, Modi said terrorism would not weaken India's resolve and warned that those responsible would face justice.

"Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," he said.

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"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve," he added.

The Prime Minister also thanked countries and their leaders for standing with India following the attack. He said people across the world who believe in humanity had supported India's position.

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us," he said.

Modi further warned that those behind the attack would face severe punishment, saying it would be beyond what the terrorists could have imagined.

"The punishment will be significant and stringent, which these terrorists would have never even thought about," PM Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu also issued a strong message to terrorists and their backers on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. She said those responsible would have to face the consequences of their actions, regardless of where they hide.

Murmu said Operation Sindoor had sent a firm message to terrorists and their backers. She also described the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a decisive step in the national interest, particularly for farmers.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out the attack after targeting civilians and asking about their religion. The attack was seen as an attempt to trigger communal tensions in India.

India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror camps and training facilities and sought to punish those responsible for planning and carrying out terrorism.

After Pakistan escalated the situation, India struck its airbases, following which Pakistan sought a ceasefire.