India Weather Update: No rain for 2-3hrs in Delhi, schools shut in Punjab & more rain in Himachal | Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the latest radar imagery shows no significant rainfall is likely to prevail over Delhi for the next two or three hours. It added that the national capital might receive moderate rain showers, thunderstorms and cloudy skies for the rest of the day, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with MCD and flood control officials to discuss the weather situation in the city and the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. This comes as the Haryana government released over a hundred thousand cusecs of water. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level might cross the 205.33 metres mark on Tuesday.

Rain pounded several northern states in India, killing at least 22 in cases of flood and landslides. Horrifying videos and images from Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Delhi were shared, Outlook India reported. While Delhi showed roads blocked and scenes of waterlogging, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand showed vehicles being washed away and authorities issued red alerts in almost ten state districts.

Heavy downpours in Delhi

After breaking its 40-year rain record, many roads and tunnels were blocked on Sunday in Delhi. Pictures and videos flooded social media raising concerns for the city's drainage system.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel on Monday was closed to traffic to waterlogging. In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Schools were closed amid heavy rain showers lashed Delhi on Sunday. The capital recieved the highest rainfall in a single day since in July since 1982, with 153 mm of downpour recorded. The primary weather station of the capital city, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a 126.1 mm downpour between 8:30 am and 5;30 pm.

Here are the top IMD predictions today:

The Met Department predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Western Himalayan Region and Rajasthan on Monday. While, Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail from July 10-12.

Similar to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram, schools in Punjab's Ludhiana district will also remain closed on Monday as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the region, causing major waterlogging. The Punjab government has directed ministers, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials concerned to visit the affected areas and provide the required assistance.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather agency has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi and Kullu. While very heavy rainfall and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at a few places in the rest of the state's districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

