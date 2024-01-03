India Weather Update: Dense fog continues to blanket Delhi; North India grapples with cold wave

As North India grapples with the cold wave, Delhi residents experienced another foggy morning on January 3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the fog has taken over vast areas of North India, and there are no signs of the cold wave letting up.

According to the IMD forecast bulletin, some parts of Punjab and Haryana will continue to have dense to very dense fog conditions on nights and mornings from January 3 to January 5. Some parts of Rajasthan will have a similar foggy situation for two days. Moreover, isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh will have dense to very dense fog conditions on January 3.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions might prevail in some regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the coming week. Other North, Northwestern and Northeastern states will witness dense fog conditions for the next few days.

The IMD forecast also stated that the cold wave will continue to grip some parts of Punjab and Haryana. Cold wave conditions might improve for Rajasthan after January 4 and Uttar Pradesh after January 3.

IMD observed 'very dense fog' in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

As several cold wave continues in North India, it has affected train and vehicular traffic. In Delhi, Indian Railways delayed at least 26 trains due to the fog. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius on January 2, and the maximum temperature recorded was 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi also witnessed chilly winds on the morning of January 3. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 346 in Delhi at 6.30 am IST, indicating the 'very bad' category.

Furthermore, Dal Lake in Kashmir's Srinagar has frozen. On Tuesday, Pahalgam in Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Amid the cold wave in North India, IMD has also predicted rainfall in certain states. South Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep might witness light to moderate showers at some places during the next two to three days "under the influence of easterly wave and the above Low-Pressure Area." Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh might have light isolated rainfall between January 3 to January 8. Moreover, Uttar

Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha might have light isolated rainfall between January 3 and January 5.