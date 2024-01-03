LIVE TV
12 dead, 30 injured in head-on collision between bus and truck in Assam; PM Modi announces relief for victims

Assam, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
main img

"The truck was coming from the Jorhat direction on the wrong side as a portion of the four-lane highway got damaged. The bus was on the right track. There was fog and both the vehicles were at high speed," said a police officer. Photograph:(Twitter)

As per Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh "As of now, 12 people have been killed in the accident. The injured have been sent to a hospital" 

In India's Assam, a tragedy struck as 12 people were killed in ahead-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district on Wednesday (Jan 3rd). 

30 people were also injured in the accident. They have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

How it happened

As per an official from the local police station, the bus was headed towards Upper Assam's Tilinga Mandir in Tinsukia district for a picnic. 

Reportedly, the bus which was en route from Kamargaon in Golaghat was on the right path, but the coal-laden truck was in the wrong lane.

"The truck was coming from the Jorhat direction on the wrong side as a portion of the four-lane highway got damaged. The bus was on the right track. There was fog and both the vehicles were at high speed," said the officer.

Investigation underway

As per Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, they are conducting an investigation and more details will be revealed later.

Talking to news agency PTI, Singh said that "As of now, 12 people have been killed in the accident. The injured have been sent to a hospital." 

The injured have been transported to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. A senior doctor at the medical facility told reporters that 30 people were undergoing treatment there and that the "condition of some of the injured is critical." 

"We are monitoring them," added the doctor.

Singh said that the accident happened at Balijan near Dergaon, when the bus with 45 passengers onboard collided with the goods vehicle. 

Leaders offer condolences

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and announced relief for the victims' next of kin.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery," wrote the Assam CM office.

(With inputs from agencies)

