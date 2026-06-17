/India-US trade deal enters 'last mile', officials say ahead of Modi-Trump meeting

The US-India trade agreement is in its “last mile”, with negotiations expected to conclude within weeks, officials said ahead of a key bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The meeting on Wednesday between the two leaders marks the first face-to-face encounter in 16 months, and will focus heavily on advancing the deal, expanding energy imports and talks on West Asia conflict, including the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

“Trade deal with the US is in the final stages, on the last mile. Work will be over in the next few weeks,” one source said.

India is keen to diversify its energy basket, with US supplies of oil and gas forming a key pillar of a proposed long-term partnership. Officials indicate that energy security will feature prominently. “India, US keen on long-term energy partnership,” a source said, noting New Delhi’s push to diversify amid global uncertainties.

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The meeting occurs as bilateral trade, already worth nearly $220bn, aims for ambitious growth targets. Earlier framework agreements have laid the groundwork for tariff reductions and greater market access in sectors from agriculture to technology. The

Modi-Trump meeting is seen as an opportunity to reset ties strained by tariffs and other issues. Progress on trade could unlock billions in investment and stabilise supply chains, while energy cooperation aligns with both nations’ strategic interests.

At the G7 outreach session, Modi delivered a pointed message on international cooperation. “Trust and verify. Trust is a rare commodity,” sources quoted him as saying, a clear signal amid ongoing global tensions.

Indian officials highlighted comments from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who praised India’s role at the summit. They noted that India’s presence “holds a mirror up to [the] developed west” and “adds legitimacy to G7, as the global south finds its voice”. Mr Carney has previously acknowledged that the G7 can no longer run the world alone, underscoring the need for broader partnerships with rising powers like India.

The G7 gathering in Evian, hosted by France, discussed West Asia, the Ukraine war and economic resilience, with guest nations including India playing an increasingly prominent role. For New Delhi, the summit reinforces its bridging position with the Global South.