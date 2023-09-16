India: Under-construction housing society lift crashed down in Greater Noida, killing 8 workers

A service lift in an under-construction housing society in India’s Greater Noida (West) crashed down with workers onboard, killing 8 of them. Four workers died yesterday and four other succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The incident took place at 8:30 am on Friday at under-construction Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida, situated in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At the time of incident, there were nine workers in the service lift when they fell from the 14th floor of the society tower.

The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital and four of them died on Saturday, while others were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to a police official, the service lift was carrying the worker from the ground floor and had a free fall from the 14th floor. The long-stalled project is being completed by the state run- National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

“Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment,” District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

Bereaved families to be paid compensation of Rs 25 lakh

In view of the incident, the state-runs housing body NBCC has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and additional Rs 5 lakh from the court receiver.

However, the bereaved families are demanding a higher compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a thorough investigation into the incident.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police.

The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.

On Friday, police said that the deceased workers were identified as Ishtaq Ali (23) of Bihar’s Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) of Bihar’s Banka, Vipot Mandal (45) of Bihar’s Katihar and Aris Khan (22) of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate Manish Verma and Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG had also rushed to the hospital to meet the injured on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had obtained information from the DM and talked about taking strict action against those involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

