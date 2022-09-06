India: Two terrorists killed in ongoing Anantnag encounter in Jammu & Kashmir

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out in South Kashmir’s Pushkari Kanilwan village between terrorists and security forces resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The operation is still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of Police, the Indian army, and CRPF received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched. While the forces approached close to the spot where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists started shooting at the forces resulting in a gun battle.

Read more: Indian army along with administration help make Gurez the best offbeat tourist destination in India

“Anantnag Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow." said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation is still on as security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area. Last night terrorists gave slip to security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district after the initial exchange of fire.

Read more: Pakistan has shifted terror launch pads close to Line of Control, alert issued on the border

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed around 94 encounters this year which have resulted in the killing of 150 terrorists. 38 of the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistanis. Unfortunately, 21 civilians have also been killed in various terror incidents while security forces have lost 20 soldiers in various attacks and encounters.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: