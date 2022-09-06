Indian army along with administration help make Gurez the best offbeat tourist destination in India

Once known as the traditional Infiltration route of terrorists coming from across the border and continuous ceasefire violations, North Kashmir's Gurez valley is now India's best Offbeat tourist destination. Gurez was recently awarded a national award for being the best offbeat tourist destination in India.

The efforts of the Indian army are paying off. The Indian army along with the civil administration have been working hard to promote Gurez to bring tourists to this part of the Kashmir Valley. Around 0.4 million tourists have visited the Gurez valley since the summer of 2021. Securing the borders and opening the road to Gurez for the tourists has been the Indian Army's priority. And the locals of the place are thankful to the soldiers for helping them with mostly every need of theirs.

''Whatever we have here is because of the Indian Army. We cannot forget what the Indian army has done for the people of Gurez. They live in our hearts. The change that happened in the last few years specially after Jammu Kashmir became a Union Territory, we have Mobile phone service here now. We are thankful to the Indian Army that our daughters are able to give online classes from Gurez. We are thankful to the Indian Army for opening Gurez as the tourist destination. Army is securing the area and are helping us to bring the tourists here and from the last two years we are finally getting a lot of tourists. And we are hopeful we will get more tourists in future, all the projects running here are because of the Indian army,'' said Ghulam Mohamad Lone, Sarpanch, Kanzalwan, Gurez.

There are dozens of new hotels and homestays that have opened in the Gurez Valley. The locals are converting their houses into homestays and allowing tourists to experience the culture and heritage of the Gurez Valley. All these hoteliers and guest house owners are profiting from the tourist arrivals. There are numerous camp sites across the Gurez valley run by the locals. The trekkers from across the world have been visiting and hiking the mountains of the himalayan region.

''We opened in the month of May and we have been able to do a business of around 9 lakh rupees. All the hotels and guest houses were booked. This place had ceasefire violations, shelling but from the last few years it has become peaceful, and it has also become a tourist hub. We are sure our future is bright and there is a lot of talent here. Kashmir is the real heaven and now people are finding new places in the valley to visit. We could have not done anything without the help of the Indian army. The army interacted with the tourists and gave them a different experience of the place,'' said Mohsin Lone, Hotelier.

The Tourism department has been holding festivals and promoting these destinations through road shows and campaigning across India. The tourism department has been helping the locals to convert their houses into homestays. Earlier, people required permission to go to Gurez valley from administration and security forces, which is not required anymore.

''Gurez has become a prominent destination and I want to congratulate the people of Gurez for getting a national award for best offbeat destination. We want to showcase the culture and ethnic varieties of the Gurez to the tourists from across the country and world. It's a paradise of ethnic varieties. We have done it. Gurez has become a great destination for the tourists. We are promoting the places and showcasing this to tourists. We are taking new initiatives and we have got a great response from people. The benefit of the tourism boom will be for the locals of the place,'' said G N Ito, Director Tourism.

The locals of the Gurez valley are welcoming the tourists with open arms. They have opened their homes to tourists across the world. With the main motive of showcasing the culture and ethnic values of the people of the Gurez.