India: Twelve MLAs inducted as ministers in Rajasthan

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday (Dec 30) at Jaipur's Raj Bhawan where 22 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the state government.

Out of the 22 ministers inducted, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five took oath as ministers of state with independent charge and five as ministers of state.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were also among the 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government.

Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara were the MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, and Heeralal Nagar took oath as Ministers with Independent charge.

Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, and Jawahar Singh Bedam were sworn in as ministers of state.

Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore during the cabinet expansion said, "The cabinet will represent all sections and will be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan."

Bhajan Lal Sharma takes over as Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership on Dec 15.

Sharma, a BJP state general secretary, took charge of the state on the day he turned 57.

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra. All three took the oath in Hindi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by PM Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and several other senior leaders of the party.