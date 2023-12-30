Watch: Indian PM takes detour for tea, stops at welfare scheme beneficiary's home in Ayodhya
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by the beneficiary of the flagship scheme - which provides clean cooking fuel - and offered tea
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 30) reached the house of a woman, identified as Meera Manjhi, who is the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's tenth-crore beneficiary in the Indian city of Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh.
The prime minister was offered tea by the beneficiary of the flagship scheme when he stopped at her home. Under the scheme, rural and deprived households – which have been using firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes for cooking – are provided clean cooking fuel such as LPG cylinders.
During his visit to Meera's house, the prime minister asked her when the cylinder was delivered to her and also inquired about the electricity and water supply in the house. He also asked her how she was provided money under the government scheme for the construction of the house and whether they had to bribe anyone to get any work done.
The family expressed their happiness at the visit of the prime minister and said that they had never expected him to visit their house.
When he walked outside the house, the prime minister was greeted by a large crowd on the narrow streets of Ayodhya who shouted slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”. The prime minister also signed a painting which was presented to him by a boy.
PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
The prime minister visited Ayodhya on Saturday (Dec 30). His visit started with the commencement of an 8 km-long road show during which enthusiastic people made a bee-line on the two sides of the streets and showered flowers on him while chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
The official proceedings of PM Modi included the newly constructed Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station's inauguration. After this, the prime minister inspected the trains and held discussions with schoolchildren.
The prime minister officially flagged off both the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. He further inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport which will further improve connectivity and infrastructure of the city.
(With inputs from agencies)