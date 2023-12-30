Watch: Indian PM takes detour for tea, stops at welfare scheme beneficiary's home in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 30) reached the house of a woman, identified as Meera Manjhi, who is the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's tenth-crore beneficiary in the Indian city of Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister was offered tea by the beneficiary of the flagship scheme when he stopped at her home. Under the scheme, rural and deprived households – which have been using firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes for cooking – are provided clean cooking fuel such as LPG cylinders.

During his visit to Meera's house, the prime minister asked her when the cylinder was delivered to her and also inquired about the electricity and water supply in the house. He also asked her how she was provided money under the government scheme for the construction of the house and whether they had to bribe anyone to get any work done.

The family expressed their happiness at the visit of the prime minister and said that they had never expected him to visit their house.