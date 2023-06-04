India train tragedy: Railway Board recommends CBI probe, announces railway minister

Indian Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, while speaking about the triple train tragedy which took place in Odisha's Balasore, said that the Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the accident.

“Taking into consideration the situation in which this accident took place, the Railway Board had recommended a CBI investigation into the matter,” the minister said.

He added, “Rescue was completed and restoration work is underway. Work-related to track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals.”

“The railways along with the state governments is trying to contact the families of the people who were involved in that unfortunate incident from different parts of the country,” the minister stated.

ALSO READ | Three-train crash in India's Balasore: PM Modi assures treatment of injured, says ‘guilty’ won’t be spared Electronic interlocking cause of the accident: Minister Earlier in the day, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident occurred because of a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is a set up of signal apparatus that avoids conflicting movements between running trains by an arrangement of tracks. Basically, it is a safety measure that stops signals from getting changed in improper sequence.

"This is a different issue. It is about a point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation,” the minister stated.

He added that the officials are carrying out restoration work and normalcy is expected to be restored before Wednesday morning.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and it won't be right for me to comment on that. Let the investigation report come. But the cause of the accident has been identified and the people responsible for it have been identified. Right now our focus is on restoration. There are two main lines and two loop lines. The work is underway and we will definitely complete restoration well before our target of Wednesday morning," Vaishnaw stated.

WATCH | India train crash: More than 280 dead after Odisha accident 'Nothing to do with Kavach' The railway minister further refuted the allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Kavach (anti-collision system) device would have averted the accident.

"It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. She said as per understanding," the minister added.

The train accident, which involved Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train, took place on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 275 people have lost their lives in the accident and over 1,175 were injured.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE