Three teenagers lost their lives after a train ran over them while they were playing a mobile game sitting on the railway track. The harrowing incident took place in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday (Jan 2), according to the police.

Reportedly the teenagers were wearing earphones and sitting on the train track while playing PUBG and did not hear the approaching train. The accident happened near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station.

The victims have been identified as Fukran Alam from Railway Gumti, Sameer Alam from Bari Tola, and Habibullah Ansari.

The gruesome incident left the locals in shock as they gathered near the scene. The family members of the victims have taken their bodies home for last rites.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation regarding the incident to determine the exact circumstances that resulted in the terrible accident. Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vivek Deep and Railway Police were informed of the accident and arrived at the site to investigate the cause and circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

"We are establishing communication to recover the dead bodies for the post-mortem. We are also trying to take statements from the victims' family members to find out the actual circumstances of the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were playing games on the mobile phones while sitting on the railway track," SDPO Vivek Deep said.

Raising safety concerns

The incident has sparked concerns regarding playing mobile games in environments that are not safe, especially railway tracks.

Authorities have urged parents to monitor their children's gaming activities and educate them about being aware in public spaces to prevent such tragedies.

