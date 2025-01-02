Indian politician Prashant Kishor, who claims to back the ongoing protest in Bihar by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) students, announced an indefinite fast on Thursday (Jan 2). The Jan Suraaj Party's founder and chief said in a statement, "I am with these students with all my might... Till this issue is resolved, I'll be sitting on a fast-unto-death." The move came after a video of him engaged in an argument with the protesting students went viral a few days back.

Kishor accused that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "arrogance" is the reason behind the continuation of the protest by the students. He accused Kumar of "refusing to meet the students in person in the last 16 days".

The 48-year-old, having an FIR filed against him for supporting the students, further added, "This government has ditched and deceived students on all fronts... Even Chief Secretary rank officers are feeling helpless in getting an appointment with the Chief Minister for these students."

On Monday (Dec 30), Kishor said that he would wait for another "48 hours" and if Nitish Kumar's government failed to take any action, he would intensify the stir.

Bihar students are protesting to demand a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination for BPSC after allegations of a paper leak.

The student wings of the Leftist parties across the state have reportedly scheduled an encirclement of the resident of Nitish Kumar on Friday (Jan 3).

Kishor vs students

On Monday (Dec 30), Prashant Kishor came into headlines after a video of him arguing with protesting students went viral in which he was seen telling a student that he demanded a blanket from him and later he was "showing attitude" to Kishor.

After the video went viral Janta Dal United (JDU) shared it on the social media platform X alleging Kishor to take advantage of the protest. JDU accused Kishor of treating the student protest as a business and using it for his benefit by claiming that he supports them but not treating them well.

(With inputs from agencies)