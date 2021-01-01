India to resume UK flights from January 8

India will resume flights to and from the UK from January 8, civil aviation minister said on Friday.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, on Friday said that India-UK flights will resume from January 8 and till January 23, only 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two nations will be permitted.

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.

Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021 ×

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," Puri wrote in a tweet.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)



