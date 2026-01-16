/India to host second Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi: New Delhi is preparing to welcome Buddhist leaders, scholars, and practitioners from around the world for the second Global Buddhist Summit scheduled on 24 and 25 January. Organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Culture, the event will take place at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit as chief guest, repeating his role from the inaugural edition in 2023. The theme for this year’s gathering is ‘Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence’. Organisers say it reflects the aim of strengthening Buddhist philosophy’s contribution to societal harmony and international cooperation.

IBC Director General Abhijit Halder announced the details during a press conference earlier on Friday, pointing to the summit’s role in promoting peace and universal values at a time of global tensions. More than 200 delegates are expected, including heads of national Buddhist Sanghas, supreme patriarchs, and senior figures from various countries. The total attendance is anticipated to exceed 800 participants.

The summit will focus on applying Buddhist teachings, known as Buddha Dhamma or Dharma, to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today, including conflict, environmental concerns, and social division. Participants will include prominent leaders from across Asia.

From Nepal, Prof. Dr. Subarna Lal Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor of Lumbini Buddhist University, will attend. Myanmar will be represented by Most Ven Ashin Kumara, Pro Rector of Sitagu International Buddhist Academy. From Bhutan, His Eminence Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche, founder of Siddhartha’s Intent, is among the key speakers. Japan’s delegation includes Rev. Kosho Tomioka, Director of the Japan Buddhist Federation.

Other notable figures include Maris Sangiampongsa, former Foreign Minister of Thailand; Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien from Vietnam; Gyeltrul Jigme Rinpoche from India; Master Shih Jian-Yin from Taiwan; and Prof. Robert Thurman, a renowned Buddhist scholar from the United States.

The IBC, a New Delhi-based umbrella organisation serving as a global platform for Buddhists, says the summit brings together state leaders, Dhamma practitioners, and scholars. In addition to discussions, the event will feature exhibitions on sacred Buddhist relics and India's contemporary cultural engagement with Buddhism, as well as ‘Virasat se Vishwa: India’s Buddha Dhamma Outreach’.

A major highlight will be a live demonstration of NORBU, described as a ‘Neural Operator for Responsible Buddhist Understanding’. This AI language model, based on advanced algorithms and trained on extensive Buddhist texts, generates contextually relevant responses in multiple languages. The IBC has adopted NORBU as its global patron and named it ‘Kalyan Mitra’ (Spiritual Friend), aiming to engage younger generations in a tech-driven era.

The first Global Buddhist Summit in April 2023 also took place in New Delhi, drawing delegates from 31 countries and focusing on contemporary challenges through Buddhist principles. The gathering is seen as part of India’s broader efforts to highlight its historical connection to Buddhism and foster interfaith and intercultural dialogue.