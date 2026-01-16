/WATCH | Japan PM Sanae Takaichi sings happy birthday in Italian for counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi added a warm, personal touch to her talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Tokyo on Friday (January 16) by serenading her with “happy birthday” in Italian and surprising her with a cake for her 49th birthday. After the brief celebration, the two leaders shared an embrace before concluding their meeting. In footage released by the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, Meloni can be heard reassuring Takaichi: “You can always count on me. It’s not easy, but we’ll face it together.”

Throughout the visit, the prime ministers addressed each other by their first names, exchanging smiles and laughter as they posed for photographs. They spoke openly about the connection they felt as women who have risen to the top of politics in societies long dominated by men. The Tokyo talks were their first in-depth discussions since Takaichi assumed office last autumn. Beyond the symbolic gestures, the meeting covered issues including security cooperation, economic ties, and cultural exchange, with both leaders pledging to deepen relations between Italy and Japan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

As the only women currently leading G7 nations and as heads of conservative-oriented governments, Takaichi and Meloni hold significant influence internationally. Meloni described their growing relationship as one that could evolve into a genuine friendship, grounded in shared national interests. She added that becoming the first women to lead their respective countries was both an honour and a serious responsibility, one they were prepared to carry, according to the New York Times.

Takaichi also hosted a birthday toast and presented Meloni with several gifts, including earrings and Hello Kitty items for Meloni’s daughter, explaining that she wanted to celebrate the occasion together with the Japanese public. Meloni later shared an anime-style selfie on X, noting the sense of closeness and mutual understanding she felt with Takaichi.