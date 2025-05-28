India to conduct security drills along Pakistan border on May 29

The Indian government has announced security drills to be conducted in bordering districts of states neighbouring Pakistan on Thursday (May 29). This comes three weeks after the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The mock drills will be held in states including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. The drills will feature air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation procedures and aim at preparing people in case of an emergency.

India earlier conducted nationwide mock drills on May 7, and on the following night, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

Also read | J&K CM Omar Abdullah encourages school and college students to come to Pahalgam for picnics

The Indian government stated that over 100 terrorists have been killed following the precision missile strikes at terror camps.

Pakistan military also launched drones and missile attacks in several cities in the bordering states of India in response to Operation Sindoor, however, Indian defence systems foiled their attempt and hit key airbases in Pakistan.

After four days of cross-border military exchange, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt all military actions on May 10. Despite the ceasefire, the tensions between the two nations continue.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 12 that Operation Sindoor was not just a one-off exercise and is India’s new policy against terrorism. Now, it is for Pakistan to deal with this “new normal”.

In a direct warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India's fight against terrorism will now include the Pakistani Army as well if they resist Indian Forces' action against the terrorists.