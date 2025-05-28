J&K CM Omar Abdullah encourages school and college students to come to Pahalgam for picnics

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah is looking to move the valley towards normalcy. A meeting was chaired with administrative secretaries and senior department heads in Gulmarg. Yesterday (May 27) a cabinet meeting was called for in Pahalgam, the place that witnessed the dastardly terror attack on April 22.

Talking to news agency ANI, Abdullah said, "Yesterday a cabinet meeting was called in Pahalgam and today a meeting of administrative secretaries and senior department heads was held. I have directed the Education Minister to ensure that picnics are resumed in schools and colleges and visits to Gulmarg and Pahalgam are made to move towards normalcy."

“The fact is that security and law and order is not the responsibility of the elected government. Whose responsibility is it? The Lieutenant Governor...There are three sets of power centres that need to coordinate to ensure that things go smoothly here...The security of the tourists currently resides within the powers of the Lieutenant Governor and that is the point I made that the Union Government, elected government, and Raj Bhavan, we need to work together to ensure that what happened on 22nd April doesn't happen again,” further added.