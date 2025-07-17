/India to commission Indigenous Diving Support Vessel, bolstering Navy's prowess

The Indian Navy will commission INS Nistar, its first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel (DSV), at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The ceremony, presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, & Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and marks an important moment in India’s quest for self-reliance or Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

The DSV has 80% indigenous content and the involvement of 120 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), & showcases India's growing ability to construct sophisticated naval platforms rivalling international standards.

The 10,500-ton vessel, stretching 120 meters long and over 20 meters wide, is equipped for deep-sea diving and submarine rescue missions. The advanced saturation diving complex spans multiple decks, supported by Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). As a mothership for the DSRV, Nistar can evacuate personnel from distressed submarines, a capability critical to India’s growing underwater fleet.

"Main roles of the vessel include undertaking deep-sea diving and conducting rescue operations from distressed submarines", an Indian Navy statement said. The vessel’s dynamic positioning system ensures stability during complex operations, while its onboard hospital, complete with ICU and hyperbaric facilities, enhances its life-saving potential. Helicopter operations further enable rapid deployment, reinforcing Nistar’s versatility.

The commissioning of Nistar comes at a time when geopolitical tensions have been a worry for India, from the Gulf of Aden to its west, to the wider Indo-Pacific region in the east. With its crest—an anchor symbolising maritime dominance, encircled by a dolphin denoting fair weather—and its motto, “Deliverance with Precision and Bravery,” the vessel's commissioning shows India’s strategic ambitions. The vessel joins the Eastern Naval Command, bolstering the Navy's operational preparedness along its eastern seaboard, which is increasingly a critical theatre.

This milestone positions India among a select group of nations with dedicated DSV capabilities, signalling its technological and strategic ascent. The vessel’s indigenous roots also highlight India’s growing defence ecosystem, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and fostering economic resilience.