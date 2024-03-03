India: Tejashwi Yadav mocks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Bollywood song

Former deputy chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav while addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dubbing it a "factory of lies".

He further affirmed that his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stands for 'Rights, Jobs and Development'.

"I can say with confidence that the BJP is a factory of lies... but the RJD stands for 'Rights, Jobs and Development'." "BJP leaders make false promises (jumla karte hain)... but we fight for the rights and jobs of the people of Bihar and the country," Yadav said.

He then stated that while some claim people that RJD is a party of the M-Y (Muslim and Yadav), it in fact is a party of the M-Y and BAAP, where B stands for Bahujan, A for 'Agda' (upper caste), A for 'Aadhi Aabadi' (women) and P for poor.

'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala', Yadav hits out at Nitish Kumar with Hrithik Roshan reference

Yadav further took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying, "What the Mahagathbandhan government did in the last 17 months in the state, Nitish ji, who has joined hands with the BJP, could not do in the last 17 years."

He then mocked Kumar who earlier this year dumped the RJD-led Grand Alliance to return to the NDA referring to a song from actor Hrithik Roshan's film 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' (I'm going from here to there).

"Nitish chacha (uncle) does something like this and frequently changes sides. Currently Bihar has two deputy chief ministers, one is a foul mouth while another is a loud mouth. The deputy CM who is a loudmouth has not contested any poll in the last 14 years. The last time he fought elections and won was on an RJD ticket," he said, in an apparent reference to Samrat Chaudhary.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA of indulging in horse-trading, he said, "It will not make any difference to the Grand Alliance. People will decide their fates in the polls."