Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to chair key ministerial meet ahead of polls. What’s on agenda?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday (Mar 3), the last of his second term and before the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in upcoming months. The meeting comes a day after the PM’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its first list of candidates for the general elections. The first list featured 195 candidates, including several heavyweights like PM Modi himself, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi will again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh whereas Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

As per officials, the meeting of the council of ministers will take place at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi.

During these meetings, the PM generally discusses key policy issues with the ministers, along with receiving feedback on past initiatives and sharing his vision regarding governance matters.

What’s on agenda?

As the meeting comes ahead of general polls, the PM and the ministers are expected to chalk out a detailed strategy for the elections. The ministers may also review the performance of the government over the past decade.

Election commission to announce poll schedule

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll schedule in the coming days. Earlier reports said the schedule will be out only after March 13.

The ECI has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding the polls.

In 2014, the ECI had announced a poll schedule on March 5, whereas the results were declared on May 16. In 2019, the poll dates were announced on March 10 and results were declared on May 23. The elections were held in seven phases.

Opinion polls show the incumbent BJP is expected to storm back to power with a thumping majority, with the BJP-backed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expressing confidence to win more than 400 seats in the 545-member strong house.