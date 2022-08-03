India Tamil monsoon festival 'Aadi Perukku' 2022: Know its history, significance, and wishes 

Aadi Perukku is a monsoon festival in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Aadi Perukku is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi. The celebration is primarily concerned with water sustainability. It is marked by a variety of rituals and traditions, ranging from preparing special delicacies for a feast with family and friends to praying to the water gods and thanking them for a prosperous year ahead. The Aadi Perukku celebration is quite unique. On this auspicious day, most women pray to Goddess Pravati in addition to praying to God. The celebration also includes preparing and indulging in various rice recipes, ranging from tamarind rice to curd rice classics, and it is well-seasoned with the sweetness of Pongal.

When is Aadi Perukku 2022?

Aadi Perukku 2022 is observed on August 3, the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi. It usually takes place in late July or early August. The celebration focuses on thanking the water bodies because the entire month of Aadi is thought to herald the arrival of the monsoon.

How is it observed around the world?

Originally, Aadhi Perukku was only celebrated by those who lived on the banks of the Cauvery River. Nowadays, the festival is celebrated on a global scale. People all over the world, particularly Tamilians, prepare various rice delicacies to spread the joy of this festival. In some ways, Aadi Perukku can be viewed as a form of thanksgiving and gratitude to mother nature, and it is celebrated with the entire family all over the world.

Happy Aadi Peruku 2022 Wishes to share with your loved ones

Let us all wish you and your loved ones a joyous Aadi Perukku.

A very happy Adi Perukku 2022 to you and your loved ones!

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Adi Perukku 2022!

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.