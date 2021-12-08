India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi 30 MK-I

India has successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday (December 8) from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I, the official release by the Indian Ministry of Defence informed.

In the statement, it was mentioned that in the copybook flight, the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory meeting all mission objectives.

The launch is described as the "major milestone" in the BrahMos development was conducted at 10:30am IST from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha - an eastern Indian state.

"The launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development. It clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country," a part of the release read.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos, Indian Air Force and the industry on the successful test firing.

What makes the test crucial?

Firstly, it is important to note that BrahMos is a joint venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos is the potent offensive missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces.

The test is extremely crucial because it clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country.

The defence ministry noted that during the test, the structural integrity and functional performance have been proven. The air version of BrahMos was last flight tested in July 2021.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulating the teams involved in the test.

He said various laboratories of DRDO, academic institutions, quality assurance and certification agencies, Public Sector undertakings and Indian Air Force participated in the development, testing, production and induction of this complex missile system.