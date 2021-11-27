Despite Rafale, why is India still boosting its Mirage 2000 squadron?

IAF's strength Mirage 2000

According to newswire ANI, Indian Air Force has received two Mirage 2000 trainer version aircraft from France.

The two aircraft arrived at the Gwalior airbase recently. The two aircraft were reportedly acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to boost the number of Mirage fighter fleet to around 50.

India has reasons to keep the IAF in fighting fit condition amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The IAF is set to receive all Rafale jets by April next year, added to the Mirage's strength - the two fighter squadron will give added strength to the IAF in the snowy terrain along the LAC this winter.

(Photograph:AFP)