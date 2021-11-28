This is China's anti-submarine aircraft which targets Taiwan

China's military had carried out 'combat readiness' patrols in Taiwan Strait as US Congressional delegation made a surprise visit

PLA Navy’s Y-8Q aircraft

China's military had carried out "combat readiness" patrols in Taiwan Strait on Friday as US Congressional delegation made a surprise visit to Taipei

Taiwan's defence ministry had declared that eight Chinese air force aircraft, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers had flown into Taiwan's air defence zone.

Reports claimed PLA Navy’s Y-8Q aircraft had entered Taiwan's air defence zone along with Chinese warplanes.

China's Y-8Q ASW aircraft started its service with the eastern theatre command and later joined the southern theatre command.

(Photograph:Twitter)