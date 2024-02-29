India successfully flight tests indigenous very short-range air defence system

India successfully conducted two flight tests of a very short-range air defence missile off the coast of Odisha, an eastern Indian state. The tests were carried out on Wednesday (Feb 28) and Thursday (Feb 29).

The defence ministry said, "The DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles on February 28 and 29 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha from integrated test range, Chandipur."

The ministry statement further added that the tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios.

"During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives," the ministry said.

The Very Short Range Air Defence System, or VSHORADS, is a fourth-generation, man-portable air defence system. It is a man-portable air defence system.

It is designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The statement further mentioned that the missile incorporates many novel technologies, including a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests.

"The missile is propelled by a dual-thrust solid motor and meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including the launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability," it added.

Rajnath Singh, who is the defence minister, congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful development trials. He said that the new missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces.