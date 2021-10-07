India stares at coal crisis as COP26 eyes China's coal-fired power projects

According to India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 63 of the 135 coal-fired power plants in the country have just two days or less of coal supplies left.

CEA reportedly said 17 of the country's 135 coal-fired power plants have "zero coal stocks".

India is the second-largest importer and consumer of coal. India's power ministry had recently issued a directive to increase coal production "in the light of the increasing power demand".

The ministry said compared to August last year, the energy consumption in August this year had increased by 15 per cent while the share of thermal & lignite based generation had increased by 21 per cent.

Coal is also responsible for causing global pollution with China being the top coal consumer. China has been hit by a power crisis even as the Chinese government recently ordered railway companies and local authorities to ramp up coal supplies quickly.

The Communist nation is under increased pressure to stop its coal-fired power projects. In order to address the criticism, President Xi last month had pledged not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad during his address to the UN General Assembly.

China is the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter and relies heavily on coal to meet its domestic energy needs. It is also under increased pressure from international organisations who have set their focus on China's coal energy needs at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow later this month.

President Xi has however not confirmed his participation at COP26 in Glasgow. Reports say China's top economic planning body has been asked to devise a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions amid growing pollution concerns worldwide.

British PM Boris Johnson had sent an invitation to President Xi to attend the meeting. In fact, British cabinet minister and president Alok Sharma of COP26 had said that the "ball is very much in their court" referring to China's participation at the conference.

Alok Sharma had visited Beijing earlier and held talks with Chinese officials while emphasising that the Chinese government wanted to make "COP26 as a success".

The COP26 conference will begin in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31.

