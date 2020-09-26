India slams Pak PM Imran Khan at UN, highlights Islamabad's support for terror, religious persecution

In a strongly worded rebuttal, India slammed Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan for his anti-India remarks in United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) speech, highlighting Islamabad's support for terror and religious persecution.

Indian diplomat, Mijito Vinito snubbed Imran Khan's speech by walking out from UNGA hall.

India's diplomat at Indian mission to United Nations in New York, Vinito said during the right to reply: "This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds" and the "same country that has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations".

He recalled how Imran Khan had referred to terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a “martyr” in the Pakistani Parliament in July and last year had admitted that his country has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists and have fought in Afghanistan and in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On religious persecution, the Indian diplomat said, "This is the country that has systematically cleansed its minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and others, through the abuse of its blasphemy laws and through forced religious conversions."

"The only crowning glory that this country has to show to the world for the last 70 years is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism, and clandestine nuclear trade," he said.

Reminding Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an "integral and inalienable part of India", he said, "What should rather be on the agenda of the UN is Pakistan’s deep state and its unrelenting political and financial support to terrorist organizations and mercenaries which are a threat to global peace and security."

Earlier, Indian envoy to UN, T. S. Tirumurti strongly reacted to Khan's speech tweeting that it is "a new diplomatic low". Indian PM Narendra Modi will address the UNGA later today at 6:30 pm.