Funds being collected by proscribed terror outfits in name of charity: India hits out at Pak at UNHRC

India hit out at Pakistan, telling the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC) that UN-listed international terror groups have been collecting funds in name of charity to finance terrorism.

Calling the development a "disturbing trend", India's first secretary to the United Nations in Geneva Pawan Badhe said, "The collection of funds by proscribed terrorist outfits ostensibly for undertaking charitable activities are in reality being used to finance terror."

The national investigation agency or NIA recently said Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) founded by United Nations-listed terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been supporting terror activities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the debate "Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention", Pawan Badhe highlighted how "malevolent attempts by terrorists" has been observed whose aim is "to exploit the financial and emotional distress caused by the lock-downs to disturb the cohesiveness of societies".

"Terror groups have also exhorted supporters to target security forces and health workers."

India also raised the issue of fake news and detailed how "increased presence of people online and on social media has been targeted by terrorists to disseminate misinformation through hate speeches, fake news and doctored videos" with the intent to "entice and establish links with vulnerable individuals and recruit them in their cadres."

India also called on states to cooperate to fight against terrorism and called it "a grossest affront to the enjoyment of the inalienable human right to life and to live in peace and security"