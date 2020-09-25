Indian diplomat walks out of UNGA hall as Pak PM mentions Kashmir in speech

The Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) walked out of the high-level meeting hall as soon as a recorded address by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got underway.

The junior diplomat, Mijito Vinito, on Friday picked up his papers, and left the meeting hall as soon as Imran Khan began his usual diatribe against India.

Khan, on expected lines, raked the Kashmir issue and targetted India during his UNGA speech.

To this end, TS Tirumurti, PR of India to UN in New York, posted on Twitter: "PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits."

PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits. — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 25, 2020 ×

Imran Khan termed New Delhi as a 'state sponsor' of Islamophobia in his UNGA address.

"Muslims continue to be targeted with impunity in many countries. Our shrines are being destroyed; our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) insulted; the Holy Quran burnt – and all this in the name of freedom of speech," Khan said in his unsual demeanour, adding, "and the one country in the world today where, I am sad to say, the state sponsors Islamophobia, is India. The reason behind this is RSS ideology that unfortunately rules India today."

To this end, Khan urged the Assembly to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” and build a coalition to fight this scourge.

Also read | Pak PM targets India at UNGA, terms it 'state sponsor' of Islamophobia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Saturday at the UNGA at 6.30 pm IST.