Pak PM targets India at UNGA, terms it 'state sponsor' of Islamophobia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did what he loves doing -- unnecessarily targetting India. He, in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), termed New Delhi as a 'state sponsor' of Islamophobia.

The good part was India's delegate to the UNGA, Mijito Vinito, left the UNGA hall as soon as the recorded address of Khan's began playing.

"Muslims continue to be targeted with impunity in many countries. Our shrines are being destroyed; our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) insulted; the Holy Quran burnt – and all this in the name of freedom of speech," Khan said in his unsual demeanour, adding, "and the one country in the world today where, I am sad to say, the state sponsors Islamophobia, is India. The reason behind this is RSS ideology that unfortunately rules India today."

To this end, Khan urged the Assembly to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” and build a coalition to fight this scourge.

He continued, "This extremist ideology was founded in 1920s. The RSS founding fathers were inspired by the Nazis and they adopted their concepts of racial purity and supremacy. While the Nazis hate was directed at the Jews, the RSS directs it towards the Muslims and to a lesser extent towards the Christians."

"They believe that India is exclusively for Hindus and others are not equal citizens. The secularism of Gandhi and Nehru has been replaced by the dream of creating a Hindu Rashtra by subjugating, even cleansing India’s 200 million Muslims and other minorities."

"In 1992, the RSS destroyed the Babri Mosque; in 2002, some 2000 Muslims were slaughtered in Gujarat, and this was under the watch of Chief Minister Modi; and in 2007, over 50 Muslims were burnt alive by RSS arsonists aboard the Samjhota Express Train.

"The Hindutva ideology is set to marginalize almost 300 million human beings – Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. This is unprecedented in history and this does not augur well for the future of India as we all know that marginalisation of human beings leads to their radicalization. "

Imran Khan even appropriated the ill-famous Tablighi Jamaat episode and abused it for his own purpose. He said, "Muslims were falsely blamed, vilified and victimised for spreading the coronavirus. They were denied medical attention on many occasions, their businesses were boycotted."

Nothing is true.

And then came, his more-than-usual Kashmir diatribe.

"For over 72 years, India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the Kashmiri people, and in blatant violation of the resolutions of the Security Council and indeed its own commitments to the people of Kashmir," he said.

"On 5th August last year, India illegally and unilaterally sought to change the status of the occupied territories and deployed additional troops, bringing the total number to 900,000, to impose a military siege on 8 million Kashmiris. All Kashmiri political leaders were incarcerated; about 13,000 Kashmiri youth were abducted and thousands tortured; a complete curfew was imposed, accompanied by a total communications blackout.

"The international community must investigate these grave violations and prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity, being perpetrated, I am sad to say, with complete impunity."

He continued, "The brave Kashmiri people will never submit to Indian occupation and oppression. Their struggle is indigenous. They are fighting for a just cause and generation after generation have laid down their lives to rid themselves of Indian occupation.

The government and people of Pakistan are committed to standing by and supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

"In order to divert attention from its illegal actions and atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is playing a dangerous game of upping the military ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised environment.

"There will be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved on the basis of international legitimacy. Kashmir has been rightly described as a 'nuclear flash point'.

Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution. To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since 5 August 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations, and agree to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and of course the wishes of the people of Kashmir."

Pakistan's false claims did not stop here. The prime minister said Islamabad wanted a peaceful solution in Afghanistan too.

"I have consistently maintained over the past two decades that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The only way forward was and is a political settlement which involves the full spectrum of Afghanistan’s political actors," he said.

Khan added, "Pakistan is deeply gratified that it has fulfilled its part of the responsibility. The Afghan leaders must now seize this historic opportunity to achieve reconciliation and restore peace in their war-torn country."



Khan batted for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

He said, "Pakistan continues to support a two-state solution – in line with the UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, and they are ; pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Capital of a united, contiguous and independent Palestinian state."

Imran Khan said he considered Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as a success story.

"However, we are still not out of the woods, like no country is out of the woods today," he added.