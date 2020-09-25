India's delegate walks out of UNGA hall over Pak PM's usual Kashmir diatribe

India's delegate to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was quick to leave the high-level meeting hall as soon as a recorded address by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got underway.

The Indian diplomat, Mijito Vinito, was on Friday seen wrapping up his belongings, and quickly leave the meeting hall as soon as Imran Khan began his usual diatribe against India.

Khan, on expected lines, raked the Kashmir issue and lashed out at India during his UNGA speech.

To this end, TS Tirumurti, PR of India to UN in New York, posted on Twitter: "PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits."

— PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 25, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Saturday at the UNGA at 6.30 pm IST.