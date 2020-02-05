India settles on standard treatment protocol as third case of coronavirus confirmed

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc globally and has triggered a mass shutdown, India has also stepped up the efforts to contain the virus.

India, the world's second most populated country provides dismal health infrastructure, making it more vulnerable to the outbreak than other countries. Additionally, given the fact that China and India share a long border, containing the virus could prove harder than it seems.

The top health research agency in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is now working on standard treatment protocol to effectively deal with the coronavirus infections.

The ICMR, after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed a combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir to be used if the coronavirus infections become a public health emergency in the country. The combination has been approved for AIDS treatment.

According to medical sources, the standard treatment protocol will comprise a cocktail of antiretrovirals used to treat HIV/AIDS, similar to protocols being followed in China.

The treatment protocol established in China and followed by physicians in Thailand shows that a combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir, along with flu medication Oseltamivir may be working on patients.

There is no cure for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus but several big biotech companies are hoping they can treat the symptoms with existing antiviral medications.



Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess after ten people were tested positive for coronavirus, at a maritime police's base in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan | Reuters



A pharmaceutical company named Gilead Sciences has introduced a type of medicine: Remdesivir, which can rapidly cure coronavirus infections in patients.

The medicine is in clinical trial stage at the China-Japan friendship hospital in China.

Meanwhile, after the third novel coronavirus case was reported in India, Kerala declared the epidemic a state calamity.

The third person infected in India is another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan University on monday testing positive for the infection.

Two earlier positive cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan were reported from Thrissur and Alappuzha districts.

A new suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Haryana's Hisar.

The suspected patient, Mohan is pursuing MBBS from China and had recently returned from there. He is now admitted to an isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital.

A high-level group of ministers has been constituted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the management of the outbreak.

