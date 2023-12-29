India says 'waiting for full judgment' after reduced sentence for Navy veterans in Qatar

India's foreign ministry reacted to the commutation of the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy veterans in Qatar.

"We will be waiting for the judgment," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The interest of the Indians and the family members are of utmost concern," Bagchi added. "Waiting for full judgement," MEA Spox on Qatar ex Indian sailors case pic.twitter.com/NQAh1xcpdu — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 29, 2023 × A Qatari court on Thursday (Dec 28) commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel earlier this year and sentenced them to prison for varying durations ranging from three years to 25 years.

The detailed order of the Qatar court is awaited, but the government on Thursday said that the sentences have been "reduced".

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (December 28) said: "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced." It added, "The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps."

In October this year, a Qatari court sentenced the men to death, following which the Indian foreign ministry said it was "exploring all legal options".

A timeline

The men were arrested in August 2022 when they were working for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a defence services provider company in Qatar.



The imprisoned men met India’s ambassador in Doha in October 2022 and received limited access to relatives via phone calls.

In March 2023, the last of multiple bail pleas filed for them was rejected.

Also watch | Dahra Case: Big relief for 8 Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar as court reduces punishment × A trial began later in March and on October 26, the death sentence was handed.

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar then met the family members of the sentenced men.

In November, the Indian foreign ministry announced it had filed an appeal and that its legal team had details of the charges.

The Indian ambassador in Doha also met them in prison on December 3.