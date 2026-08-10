/India's US envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra debunks 5 myths on FCRA Amendment Bill

Amid the controversy surrounding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA), 2026, India's ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has taken to social media to debunk some 'myths' about the bill. In a thread on X, the ambassador to the US has stated that the bill aims to improve transparency, make way for better governance and clearer rules. He debunked five myths surrounding the bill, most of which allege that the FCRA will target religions or NGOs' assets, or cut off foreign aid to civil society.

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Aug 7 dismissed criticism by US Congressman Riley Moore over the proposed FFCRA bill, asserting that legislative matters are India's internal affairs. The ministry also pointed out that many countries, including the United States, have their own legal frameworks regulating foreign funding. Riley Moore, a Republican Congressman from West Virginia, claimed that the proposed amendments represented a ‘clear attack against Christians’ and warned that the legislation could negatively impact India-US relations.

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MYTH 1 (as mentioned by Kwatra): India is framing a new law to cut off foreign aid to civil society.

TRUTH (as mentioned by Kwatra): Regulation of foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns. It is an accepted feature of modern governance in many democracies around the world.

MYTH 1 (as mentioned by Kwatra): FCRA has adversely impacted the working of NGOs and charitable organization and the new amendment would further restrict their ability to operate in India.

TRUTH (as mentioned by Kwatra): In reality, foreign money inflows into India have been rising, not falling. Foreign contributions to registered organisations grew from roughly $1.2 billion in 2010–11 to $2.67 billion in 2024–25. India has over 3 million NGOs. A bare fraction of these, only 14,450, hold FCRA registration. Thus, the overwhelming majority of the civil society organizations are entirely outside the Act. FCRA does not stop anyone from accepting foreign charity, research grants or humanitarian aid. It asks three things — register, receive the money through laid down process, report what you did with it.

MYTH 1 (as mentioned by Kwatra): The law will lead to seizure of assets of NGOs, including religious charities, places of worship, hospitals, schools, and charitable organizations that rely on foreign donations.

TRUTH (as mentioned by Kwatra): India welcomes genuine international partnerships and has always provided a legal framework within which such contributions can be received and utilised. When a registration is cancelled or surrendered, foreign contributions and the assets created from them already vest in a State Government authority. This has been in force since 2010. It is not new. What the 2026 Bill adds is a designated authority to safeguard those assets — and a way back. If the organisation restores its registration, all assets and unused funds are returned in full. Places of worship carry their own protection. Where a cancelled association has created property connected to a place of worship, that property goes to another FCRA-registered association of the same faith to ensure continuity of worship.



MYTH 1 (as mentioned by Kwatra): FCRA specifically targets a particular religion or community