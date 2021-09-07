India reports over 31,000 coronavirus cases; 290 fatalities in last 24 hours

India logged 31,222 cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,58,843, while the active cases were recorded below four lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The active cases have declined to 3,92,864 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 active caseload in Ladakh dipped to 54 while five fresh cases were reported in the Union Territory taking the tally to 20,588.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. All five fresh cases were reported in Leh.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh now stands at 54 including 50 in Leh and four in Kargil district.