India administered more vaccine doses than all G7 nations combined in August

India's health officials administered over 180 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in August, which is more than all the Group of Seven (G7) countries combined.

India on Monday had administered over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," India's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

A total of 1,05,76,911 doses were administered on Monday.

"Safety to those who keep us safe. The first dose of vaccine has been administered for the complete vaccination of the security forces deployed in Kutch and to protect their families from COVID-19. The government has achieved this important achievement in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," Mandaviya added.

September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today



Under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership, world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is scaling massive heights



देश में फिर लगे 1 करोड़ से अधिक कोरोना टीके। टीकाकरण अभियान को मिल रही अभूतपूर्व रफ़्तार

Reports say at least 473 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. India's financial capital Mumbai which was one of the worst-hit cities due to the virus logged less than 400 COVID-19 cases on Monday with 3,771 active COVID-19 cases.

India's Uttar Pradesh state reported 12 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457 with no death reported in the last 24 hours amid the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government said it is working on fully vaccinating the entire adult population against coronavirus by November end.

"Target has been set to complete both the doses for all by November," the state's health and medical education minister K Sudhakar asserted.

(With inputs from Agencies)