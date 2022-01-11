India reports over 1,68,000 COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases including 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity cases have risen to 10.64 per cent with the number of active coronavirus cases at 8,21,446.

India's health ministry informed that there were 69,959 recoveries in 24 hours. The number of Omicron cases has increased to 4,461.

The ministry said compared to Monday the number of coronavirus cases is down by 11,660. The country had reported 1,79,723 on Monday.

The Indian state of Haryana located near Delhi reported 5,736 new coronavirus cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 14.90 per cent as 26 new Omicron cases were reported.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state since the pandemic began in March 2020 reported 33,470 new coronavirus cases including eight deaths in 24 hours on Sunday. The number of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 1,247.

Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases with five deaths as Maharashtra's capital continues to battle against the virus.

Gujarat also reported a surge in cases reporting over 6,000 COVID-19 cases with Bihar reporting 4,737 new cases as India's eastern state of Assam inoculated over 7921 healthcare and frontline workers with the "precaution dose".

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of West Bengal reported over 19,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with active cases reaching 89,194 with 16 deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 19,917 in the state. The positivity rate in the state has reached 37.32 per cent.

