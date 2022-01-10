Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, tests positive for COVID-19

Rajnath Singh, the Indian defence minister, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Singh, who is suffering from moderate symptoms and is being quarantined at home, has encouraged everyone who has come into contact with him to isolate and be tested.

The defence minister, in a tweet, said, "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who has recently come into my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. "

Also, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, and Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, both just tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, India recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of current cases to 7,23,619.

The daily positive rate was 13.29%, with 146 deaths documented in the previous 24 hours.

