India reports more than 670K cyber security cases until June

India has reported more than 670,000 cyber security cases until June of this year, Union minister of state, home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 19). Sharing additional details, Mishra said that from 2019 until last month, India has reported more than three million reports of such cases. The information was reported to and monitored by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), he added.

Replying in written to a query in the Lok Sabha, Mishra said “...a total of 394,499, 1,158,208, 1,402,809 and 674,021 cyber security incidents were observed in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (up to June), respectively,” Hindustan Times reported.

According to Mishra, the government has taken numerous steps to strengthen cyber security and prevent cyber attacks, including regularly issuing several alerts and advisories regarding the recent ongoing cyber threats and security flaws and providing security measures to safeguard computers and networks.

Alsoread | Commerce Ministry permits maximum one year work from home in SEZs

In order to proactively gather, analyse and share tailored alerts with organisations across different sectors for them to take proactive threat mitigation activities, Mishra said that the government operates an automated cyber threat exchange platform.

Mishra further said that the government has established guidelines for Chief Information Security Officers detailing their primary tasks and responsibilities for safeguarding apps and infrastructure.

Also read | Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Encounter breaks out between Punjab Police and shooters

Prior to hosting, all government websites and applications are evaluated for cyber security; and continuous audits are carried out on the websites after their hosting, PTI reported.

Mishra said 97 security auditing organisations have been appointed by the government to support and check the applications for information and best security practices.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.