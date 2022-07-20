Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Encounter breaks out between Punjab Police and shooters

A shootout between the Punjab police and two suspected killers of singer Sidhu Moose Wala is currently underway near the Attari border in Amritsar. According to reports, the police have cordoned off the area and asked people to stay indoors. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters suspected of murdering Moose Wala, are at large. A team of Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police has been deployed at the encounter site. According to PTI news agency, three of the accused were on the run. While two are now engaged in the encounter, another named Deepak Mundi has not been traced yet.

According to local media reports, the encounter is still going on at Bhakna village.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead A day after the Punjab government downgraded the security cover of over 400 VIPs, including him, in a bid to end the VIP culture.

Kusa is alleged to be the shooter who pumped the first bullets into Moose Wala.

The murder rocked the state and sparked a wave of criticism against the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party government under Bhagwant Mann.

The probe into the high-profile murder case threw up gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name, who is alleged to have plotted the crime from inside Delhi's Tihar jail to avenge the killing of an accomplice. Moose Wala had allegedly helped the assassins of the gangster's aide.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE