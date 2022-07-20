Commerce Ministry permits maximum one year work from home in SEZs

The Commerce Ministry stated on Tuesday that work from home (WFH) is permitted for a maximum of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be expanded to 50% of all employees.

A brand-new rule 43A for WFH in the Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 has been made public by the Department of Commerce. The sector had requested that there be a provision for a national consistent WFH policy throughout all Special Economic Zones, according to the government, which is why the notification was issued (SEZs). For a specific category of employees of a unit in an SEZ, the new rule permits working from home.

Employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units are among them, as are those who are temporarily disabled, travelling, and working off-site, it was said. It further said that WFH might be expanded to up to 50% of the unit's total workforce, including contractual workers.

"Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may further be extended for one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said. The announcement has established a transition period of 90 days for SEZ units whose employees are already working from home to request approval.

"SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said. Additionally, it stated that the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs has the discretion to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50%) for any genuine reason that is documented in writing.

(with inputs from agencies)

