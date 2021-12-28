India reports 6,531 new Covid cases; Saurav Ganguly tests positive

India has reported 6,531 new Covid infections on Tuesday morning and 315 deaths, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Amid the fear of Omicron spread in the country, the tally for Omicron cases has increased to 653 on Tuesday morning, the health ministry said.

The total number of tests done in the past 24 hours are 10,35,495. There are 75,456 total active Covid cases in India now. Active cases currently account for less than one per cent of the total cases, as it is currently at 0.22 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Recovery rate is highest since March 2020, which currently is 98.40 per cent. There have been 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries increasing to 3,42,43,945.

Indian national capital city, New Delhi, reported 331 new Covid cases, one death, and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the tally for active cases to 1,289. The city has also reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country till now, i.e., 142. Keeping this in mind, authorities have reintroduced night curfew to curb the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccination tally has increased by 7,287,547, taking the total number to 1,424,681,736.

Tuesday morning also brought the news of BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, as per BCCI sources quoted by local media.