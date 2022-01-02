India registers 27,553 fresh cases in 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525

India has recorded 27,553 fresh cases in 24 hours and the tally of Omicron variant of coronavirus has risen to 1,525, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The Covid tally in the country rose to 3,48,89,132, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801.

Omicron has been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far. Around 560 have either recovered or migrated, as per the government data updated at 8 am.

Also Read: Indian Army exchanges sweets with China and Pakistan forces on New Year's Day

In Maharashtra, a total of 460 cases have been recorded. In Delhi, the tally is 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

With 284 more fatalities, the death toll has touched 4,81,770, the data said. These new deaths include 241 from Kerala and nine from West Bengal.

The daily positivity rate has also reached 2.55 per cent.

Also Read | India to send wheat to Afghanistan in coming weeks: MEA

The active cases have reached 1,22,801, comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, an increase of 18,020 cases has been registered in the active Covid caseload.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, increased to 3,42,84,561.

(With inputs from agencies)