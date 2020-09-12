India records highest single day spike in coronavirus cases; death toll rises to over 77,000

India on Saturday recorded 97,570 new coronavirus cases which is the highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases.

Watch:

The total number of coronavirus cases has now shot up to 46,59,985 in the country with 9,58,316 active cases. The death toll due the virus has now reached 77,472 with 1,201 deaths recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases crossed the 1 million mark in Maharashtra on Friday.

The ministry of health said that the gap between percentage of recovered cases and active cases has progressively been growing wide. There have been over 3/4 of total cases that is 36 lakhs have recovered and discharged, it said.

In Puducherry, there were 504 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 19,026 including 365 deaths. There are 4,878 active cases, the state health department said.

In Goa, there were 555 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 23,445. There have been 276 fatalities due to the virus in the state.