COVID-19 tally crosses 4.5 million with 96,551 new cases

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 4.5 million mark as 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 4,562,415, including 943,480 active cases, 3,542,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday morning.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that a total of 54,097,975 samples have been tested up to September 10, 2020, with 1,163,542 samples being tested yesterday.

"There has been an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 day," the Ministry of Health said.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states of the country, recorded 23,446 new cases and 448 deaths with 14,253 patients getting discharged. The total cases in the state rose to 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths and 7,00,715 patients discharged. Active cases are now 2,61,432.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 7042 new COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths. The tally in the state now stands at 292,029, including 4,206 deaths and 221,506 discharged patients.

Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and 2 deaths on Thursday night, taking total cases to 58,079 including 42,115 recoveries, 517 deaths and 15,447 active cases.

Rajasthan reported 1,640 new cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 97,376 including 1,192 deaths, 1,032 recoveries and 15,702 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,187 new cases and 21 deaths, taking the toll to 81,379 including 1,661 deaths and 18,433 active cases.